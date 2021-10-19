Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) rescued three nighthawks in the span of 24 hours in Colorado Springs.
The first and second nighthawks were found on the ground and brought to CPW. The third was struck by a car and pinned to the grill before being taken in.
According to CPW, this time of year, common nighthawks are migrating south to Brazil following summer months of breeding across North America. They typically spend the day on the ground and fly and hunt insects at night.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, nighthawk populations are down 61 percent in 50 years due to pesticides killing their food sources and a loss of habitat, specifically open rural woods and flat gravel rooftops in urban areas. As a result, nighthawks forage over roads and roost over roadways, which leads to vehicle collisions.
All three birds were taken to a rehabilitation facility.
Nighthawks, a type of nightjar, are known for their nocturnal movement. As they travel from the rainforests and savannas of Brazil to their breeding grounds in Alberta each year, they can travel more than 12,000 miles.
Maybe we should stop covering "open rural woods" with McCastles and indulgent vacation homes. An exorbitant empty house tax is a good place to start. Extinction Rebellion, are you listening?
