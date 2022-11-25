While the National Weather Service is holding off on releasing their official snow totals forecast for an upcoming storm for at least a couple days, a 'hazardous weather outlook' they've published shows that snow is slated to hit Colorado Monday night into Tuesday.
Other forecasters have started to look at how much snow this might bring, also calling for some snow before and after that mid-week wave.
Popular ski country forecasting website OpenSnow shows that up to 16 inches of snow might land in the Steamboat Springs area over the next five days, with a foot accumulating at Crested Butte. OpenSnow's Joel Gratz also notes that some snow will fall Saturday night in high elevation areas. Read more here.
Forecasting website Mountain-Forecast.com also shows a chance for a couple inches on some of the state's highest peaks on Saturday night, along with more snow landing Monday night and throughout the day on Tuesday. According to this service, some peaks may get a moderate round of snow on Friday into Sunday of next weekend.
So there you have it – some peaks might get snow on Saturday night, followed by a heavier round of light snow from Monday to Tuesday. It's then likely that the next round will bring moderate accumulation to Colorado's highest peaks throughout next weekend.
This weekend, warmer temperatures are expected in low elevation areas with plenty of sunshine. However, some snow might land in the Denver area on Tuesday according to Weather.com.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.