Search and rescue crews in Boulder County were busy Saturday with three separate missions execute for a distressed climber and lost hikers, the county Sheriff's Office reported Sunday.
At about 1 p.m. Saturday, a report of a hiker who was lightheaded and not feeling well was sent to the Sheriff's Office. Rescuers met the hiker who descending the Fern Canyon Trail. The 69-year-old man from Longmont was hiking with others when he started feeling ill. The hiker was medically evaluated by rescuers, then escorted down the trail to Bear Canyon Road.
A second call came to rescuers about 2:45 p.m. for a distressed scrambler on the Second Flatiron. The 51-year-old man called 911 after a rainstorm hit the area he was climbing, causing the rock to become too slick for him to continue climbing up or down.
Rescuers climbed to the scrambler, who was visiting from Laramie, Wyoming, and escorted him to the ground and back to the trailhead.
Hours later, a third call was made to the Sheriff's Office for a group of seven hikers who were lost. At 5:21 p.m., the hikers became lost in the Dry Saint Vrain Trailhead near Lyons and called for help. The hikers were from areas in Denver and Pueblo and became lost on their way back to the trailhead after visiting Egg Lake.
Rescuers found the hikers on a trail and assisted one of the hikers, a 21-year-old female from Pueblo back to the trailhead due to exhaustion.
Agencies assisting with these rescue efforts include Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.
By purchasing a CORSAR card or by making a donation, you can help reimburse search and rescue teams for costs, such as fuel and equipment, that are incurred while providing help to lost and injured hikers, mountain bikers, skiers, hunters, and more.
The CORSAR card is not insurance and does not reimburse individuals nor does it pay for medical transport. Search and rescue will come to your aid regardless of whether or not you've purchased the card, though rescuing an individual with a CORSAR card means that teams have a better opportunity to get reimbursed.
