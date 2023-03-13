According to a publication called Family Destinations Guide, three of America's best small towns are located in Colorado.
To come up with the ranking, the publication polled 3,000 families around the country.
Though no Colorado town cracked the top 10, Salida ranked 36th on the list of 150 spots. Meanwhile, Paonia ranked 89th and Crested Butte ranked 143rd.
While most Coloradans and those visiting the state are probably very familiar with Crested Butte – known for being one of the most picturesque ski towns in the country, people may be less familiar with Salida and Paonia.
Found near Buena Vista in Chaffee County, Salida sits on the Arkansas River. It's got a historic downtown district, is known for its water activities, and also serves as the closest town to Monarch Mountain ski area.
Meanwhile, Paonia tends to go even more overlooked, located on the North Fork Gunnison River. Not only is the surrounding land very scenic, Paonia is also home to one of the longest-running festivals in Colorado – the 'Cherry Days,' which started in 1946. There's also the 'Mountain Harvest Festival' that is hosted in Paonia each fall, bringing musical acts, a chili cook-off, wine tasting, and more to the town.
Find the full list here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.