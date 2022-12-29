Colorado Parks and Wildlife took to Twitter on Thursday to share a video of three mountain lions caught on a residential security camera in Colorado Springs.
Along with the footage came a warning to always watch after pets while in mountain lion country. Keep in mind that 'mountain lion country' doesn't mean 'backcountry,' with mountain lions often willing to enter civilized areas in search of prey.
Watch the footage below – can you spot all three big cats?
A lucky #ColoradoSprings resident captured video of 3 mountain lions - an adult and 2 juveniles - on a security cam. This is why pets should never be left outdoors. Lions eat elk, deer, rabbit, raccoon and . . . pets! Protect your dogs and cats. (Attacks on humans are very rare.) pic.twitter.com/ZeeYJ1iNI6— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) December 29, 2022
