Mountain lion Photo Credit: anankkml (iStock).

Colorado Parks and Wildlife took to Twitter on Thursday to share a video of three mountain lions caught on a residential security camera in Colorado Springs.

Along with the footage came a warning to always watch after pets while in mountain lion country. Keep in mind that 'mountain lion country' doesn't mean 'backcountry,' with mountain lions often willing to enter civilized areas in search of prey.

Watch the footage below – can you spot all three big cats?

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

