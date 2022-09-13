Three people have died following a crash that took place on a mountain road in the area of Ouray, Colorado on Monday.
According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Joshua Lewis, the crash occurred on Monday between 11 AM and 12 PM on Ouray County Road 361, roughly at mile post 3. This is an unpaved road flanked, at times, by a steep drop that is often used to access Yankee Boy Basin and several other recreation areas. It is often referred to as Camp Bird Road.
When the accident occurred, the vehicle – a 2022 Jeep – was traveling away from the mountain basins to which the road leads and north toward the town of Ouray.
For unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted off the right edge of the road, falling off a cliff and tumbling several hundred feet, at which point the driver was ejected.
Those involved in the crash were a 72-year-old male driver from Ouray, a 60-year-old female passenger from Arizona, and a 28-year-old female passenger from Arizona. All three were declared deceased on scene.
It does not appear that drugs, alcohol, or speed were factors at this time.
Condolences go out to those impacted by these deaths.
