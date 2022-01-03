One person died and two others were seriously injured on Sunday evening after an eastbound vehicle crashed into a disabled car on Interstate 270 in Commerce City, Colorado. The accident occurred at the 3100 block of I-270.
The three victims were reportedly pulled over in the shoulder of the interstate awaiting assistance and standing outside of the car when they were hit, according to Commerce City police.
All three victims were transported to a nearby hospital, where one was pronounced dead.
"It is unknown if alcohol or weather-related road conditions may be a contributing factor at this time. The Commerce City Police Department Accident Investigation Team continues to investigate this incident," the Commerce City Police Department said in a new release.
The interstate was closed in the eastbound direction at York Street for several hours on Sunday night while teams investigated the crash.
This is the first fatal accident investigated by the department this year.
