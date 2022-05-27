In the wake of tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, a high school in Denver was put on lockdown on Thursday after a report was received of a student with a gun.
Northfield High School was placed on lockdown for about an hour due to what police initially described as a "report of a suspicious occurrence." A investigation would find that a student had brought a paintball gun to the campus.
Two juvenile male students were taken into custody by the Denver Police Department, ultimately released to their parents.
In another Front Range gun scare, a student at Boulder's Casey Middle School was caught with an airsoft gun on the same day after reportedly acting suspicious, with airsoft guns capable of shooting plastic BB-size pellets. According to the Boulder Daily Camera, the student was ticketed for theft, but not charged for having the airsoft gun.
A third incident took place on Thursday in Pueblo, when a juvenile with a gun was taken into custody near East High School. The school was placed under a secure perimeter at the time, with normal scheduling resuming after the suspect had been apprehended.
No one was harmed in any of the three incidents.
I wish the Gun Store owner had called the Sheriff! All this horrific shooting and copy catting could have been prevented I think! Reporting anyone who buys two Guns and all that Ammo could prevent shootings like this from happening as it is not for hunting at all! They should lose their license for not reporting something like this! I also think that guns are not the problem, it's who is using them and for what purpose that is bad! When used by someone who is responsible for target practice like law enforcement or hunting when in season only! We have Cactus Flats near here and you can hear them practicing later in the week right up to Sundays! I ask my husband why they need some of the bigger ones we hear? I grew up with guns for hunting season and Clay birds but then guns were cleaned and put away safely! You didn't touch them or be in big trouble with parents! Also President Biden should know that guns, knives, forks, sticks that are sharpened, broken glass are weapons of destruction and can kill! It also makes not difference what kind of gun as a gun is a gun no matter what kind even a tiny Deringer can kill if very close to someone, just like a sharp pencil can, anything can be used as assault weapon! Just saying think like a prisoner would! Jess
