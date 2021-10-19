According to the Custer County Sheriff's Office (South Dakota), a highway collision left multiple animals dead and one person injured on October 15.
At about 11:36 PM, the department responded to the report of a minor injury accident on Highway 385 at mile marker 53, which is east of the town of Pringle in Custer County – a popular county for tourists visiting the Crazy Horse Monument, Custer State Park, and Wind Cave National Park. Upon arrival, it was determined that a 2003 Ford Mustang had collided with elk in the roadway, killing three.
Additional details about the injuries sustained by the driver were not released aside from that they were minor. The vehicle involved in the accident sustained significant damage.
While this collision didn't occur in Colorado, it serves as a reminder that wildlife is on the move this time of the year in the American West, often traveling in groups. Use extreme caution while traveling around the state – whether you're on the plains or in the mountains. Dawn and dusk tend to be times when animals are most active, but animal collisions can occur at any time of the day.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.