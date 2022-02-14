Four Colorado mountain towns were recently recognized by TripAdvisor for being among America's top skiing destinations.
Though the ranking was topped by Wyoming's Jackson in first place, Centennial State favorites claimed ranked spots three through six. Breckenridge ranked 3rd, Aspen ranked 4th, Vail ranked 5th, and Steamboat Springs ranked 6th.
The highest ranking spot in Colorado – Breckenridge – was given its nod as a top spot skiing destination thanks to the town's vibrant downtown scene and the many events that take place throughout the year.
Not only is Breckenridge close to the town's namesake resort, it's also close to Copper Mountain, Keystone, and Arapahoe Basin. Those looking to save money often check out nearby towns of Silverthorne and Frisco for lodging.
Three of the aforementioned four Colorado spots also made a 'top destinations for skiers' ranking that considered places around the entire world, topped by Zermatt, Switzerland (home to The Matterhorn). On that worldwide list, Breckenridge ranked 10th, Aspen ranked 11th, and Vail ranked 16th. Steamboat Springs did not make the cut for top 20.
See the full Trip Advisor 'Top Destinations for Skiers – United States' Traveler's Choice list here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.