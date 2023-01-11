A top beer-themed publication, Hop Culture, recently released their list of the '14 best breweries of 2022' and three Colorado spots were featured.
With the publication also dubbing the Centennial State as a place that made a comeback in the beer scene during 2022, their top Colorado picks for draft beer were split between Denver and nearby Arvada.
The first spot to get a nod was Novel Strand Brewing Company, selected by the managing editor of the publication.
After opening in 2018, the brewery has focused on creating unique varieties and trying new things with their recipes. According to editor Grace Weitz, her experience at the brewery was 'mind-blowing'.
With 4.6 stars on Google Reviews, customers rave about the beer and atmosphere in the comments, with some claiming it's the best brewery in the Mile High City.
The next Colorado spot on the Hop Culture list was Bruz Beers, also in Denver and also selected by managing editor Grace Weitz.
Weitz describes the selection here as representing 'badass Belgian beers', even going so far to compare a visit here to a visit to Belgium itself. If you're looking for a great Tripel-style beer (or Belgian sour... or dubbel... or quad), head here.
The third Colorado spot to be featured was New Image Brewing, in Arvada.
With unique seasonals, a wide selection of beers representing many varieties, and a comfortable atmosphere, New Image is hard to beat. If you're a beer drinker that's exploring Colorado, this spot should be on your list.
Find Hop Culture's full list of best craft breweries around the country here.
