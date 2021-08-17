There's a list of '150 unique US attractions' circulating around the internet and three spots in Colorado were featured.
Published by Paul Moody of ProMover Reviews, the list was designed to take travelers to lesser-visited spots around the country, consisting of "small-town curiosities" that tend to go overlooked.
The first spot in Colorado to be featured on the list was Strawberry Hot Springs, a relaxing destination in Steamboat Springs that's known for its rustic feel. Found off a long dirt road that cuts through the forest, these pools are perfect for a winter visit as steam rises up from the water and pillows of snow blanket the surrounding landscape.
While this hot spring was long-known by locals only, its popularity has surged in the last decade, becoming a must-see spot for those visiting this corner of the state. Reservations may be required.
The second spot featured on the list was the Rifle Mountain Ice Caves. These caves glisten in ice during the winter months, offering a stunning scene to those who visit. Be warned – this attraction is quite slick. Bring traction.
The third spot featured on the list was Cano's Castle, a peculiar roadside attraction located in Antonito, Colorado. Built single-handedly by Donald Espinoza, the 'castle' consists of four towers built mostly from various metal objects many would opt to throw away, including beer cans and hub caps. There's no tour to be had here, but visitors can drive by and be awed by the scene.
So there you have it, two spots in Colorado that tend to be missed by most visitors and a hot springs destination that has been blowing up in popularity as of late. Overall, a pretty good list of spots to visit and one that will take travelers on a grand tour of the state.
What's one overlooked roadside attraction that you would include? Let us know in the comments section.
Bishops castle in Rye Colorado is an overlooked incredible place to see
