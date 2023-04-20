According to the American Lung Association, multiple Colorado metro areas are among the 'most polluted' cities in the country.
In a pollution report released this week, the American Lung Association considered data from 2019 to 2021, looking at ozone levels and particle pollution in both short and long-term situations.
In terms of the number of high ozone days, Denver was the 6th 'most polluted' city of 227 metropolitan areas where data related to this metric was available. Meanwhile, Fort Collins ranked 15th and Colorado Springs ranked 20th.
Denver also cracked the top 25 when it came to short-term particle pollution, ranking 18th, while ranking 27th of 200 metro areas in terms of annual particle pollution.
However, there is some good news for the Centennial State.
While Colorado Springs had a high number of ozone alert days, it also tied as the 9th-cleanest city in the country in terms of year-round particle pollution. In western Colorado, Grand Junction tied as the 12th-cleanest metro area nationwide in the same category.
On a statewide level, 11 of 19 Colorado counties where data was available scored an 'F' on the typical academic grading scale in terms of ozone, with most of these poorly-rated counties consisting of heavily populated areas. Nationwide, an estimated 120 million people live in counties that were ranked this poorly.
Explore more data here.
