Three Colorado cities have been deemed among the most 'dog-friendly' spots in the country, according to a recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter.
Lawnstarter considered 24 different metrics across 174 of the country's largest cities to make their determination of what cities are best for dog lovers. The metrics fell into several categories of criteria, including housing, community, care, pup-related services, how welcoming local businesses are, and the affordability of pet ownership.
Fort Collins performed the best, ranking 9th overall nationwide and 2nd in terms of most pet groomers per 100,000 residents. Colorado Springs was close behind, ranking 11th nationwide, followed by Denver in 12th. Across the board, Colorado's top spots shined in terms of community, care, and services metrics.
A couple other Colorado cities were also ranked among the 174 cities, including Lakewood in 110th and Aurora in 114th.
The top city nationwide in terms of dog-friendliness was determined to be Orlando, while the worst city nationwide was Detroit.
See the full list here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.