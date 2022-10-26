Ten years after Colorado voted to legalize marijuana, cannabis remains popular among the state's tourists. While Colorado was once one of the only places in the country where marijuana could be purchased legally by members of the public, that's changed quite a bit in recent years, with recreational weed now sold in 19 states, plus DC and Guam. That being said, with the plant not being legal everywhere, some people will opt to travel to partake.
A data analysis recently published by Upgraded Points sought to determine where the best and worst spots were located around the country for a so-called 'canna-cation' – a vacation where a traveler is headed to a destination seeking cannabis. Three spots in Colorado made their top 10 list, with the ranking considering factors like the cost of weed-friendly experiences, cost of ride shares, local food options, typical airfare, number of dispensaries, and the price of the product.
The top ranking place in Colorado was Denver, also ranking first nationwide. Meanwhile, Boulder ranked as the 4th best spot in the United States, while Colorado Springs ranked 8th.
According to the report, one reason that Denver ranked so high was the lower cost of cannabis-friendly lodging – an average of $176 per night. It was also determined that Denver had 64 licensed dispensaries per 100,000 people – far more than a national average of 21.
As far as the other two Colorado cities go, most locals probably won't find the Boulder placement too odd. Colorado Springs, on the other hand, is one of the only places in Colorado where no recreational weed is sold – granted, that might change with an upcoming vote.
The worst place for a 'canna-cation' was determined to be Anchorage.
See the full breakdown here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Weed was not 'the' reason I moved to Colorado as I had been here 30 years ago and promised myself I would retire here. I chose Durango for weather and the different topography you have in every direction. It is somewhat expensive, but I can live on social security and a part time job provides extra money to enjoy the food, attractions, etc. Having legal weed was just icing on the cake! BTW, "cannabis-friendly lodging – an average of $176 per night" is a whole lotta weed I can get by staying at a lower starred motel.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.