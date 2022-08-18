When it comes to picking a spot to work remotely, it seems to be all about quality of life – and Colorado is undoubtedly one of the top places that outdoorsy people turn to find satisfaction.
A recent data analysis published by Ownerly points to several spots in Colorado as being among the top places for outdoorsy people to look for remote work, based on metrics related to lifestyle, overall well-being, and various aspects of outdoor fitness.
The highest performing spot in Colorado was Fort Collins, ranking 7th nationwide. That was closely followed by Thornton in 10th and Colorado Springs in 15th.
The top spot in the country for the outdoorsy remote worker was determined to be Santa Cruz, California.
See the full list of top spots here.
If you could live anywhere in Colorado as a remote worker, where would it be? Let us know in the comments below.
(2) comments
I'd definitely live in Ouray if I could afford the price of property. Course, none of the cities listed are even close to average prices for houses or apartments.
I'm glad that the top three cities are on the FR. We here in Grand Junction know what we got. West Slope Best Slope
