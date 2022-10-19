According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, David Schlitt, 64, Robert Schlitt, 36, and Richard Schlitt, 33, were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of crimes related to a poaching ring in Park County.
David's charges were related to the suspected poaching of an elk, while Robert's and Richard's charges were related to the suspected poaching of both an elk and a bear.
The arrests were made following the search of two homes in Colorado Springs and one in Fremont County, which also resulted in the seizure of a vehicle, firearms, and wildlife parts believed to be evidence in the investigation.
“When you poach an animal, not only is it illegal, but you are stealing from the people of Colorado,” said Mark Lamb, CPW’s area wildlife manager for Park County. “We do not tolerate poaching and take these crimes very seriously.”
Felony poaching can lead to jail time and serious fines, especially when it involves a big game or trophy animal.
The case remains under investigation.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(2) comments
Sounds like all three could be in some deep Schlitt, and deservedly so!
If they don't get jail time I hope they have to do community service at an animal sanctuary.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.