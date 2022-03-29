According to the Boulder branch of the National Weather Service, the round of wintery weather that's expected to drop up to 18 inches of snow in parts of the state is also bringing the threat of snow squalls.
Snow squalls appear as a quick and sudden burst of snow and wind, often seemingly out of nowhere. They're usually short-lived, lasting from a few minutes to a few hours, but can make conditions extremely dangerous without much warning. Temperatures plummet and visibility drops, making a snow squall especially hazardous for those on the roads and those on trails.
The lack of visibility that results from a snow squall can increase the potential for chain-reaction accidents. It's best not to travel during a snow squall, but if travel is essential, reduce speed.
According to the National Weather Service, Colorado's mountain region is most at-risk for snow squalls during Tuesday afternoon and evening, though other areas could see periods of heavy snow, as well.
Typically, a snow squall warning is issued just 30 to 60 minutes before an event, making it crucial to stay up-to-date with weather alerts. Find those on the National Weather Service website.
The current wave of wintery weather is expected to be present through Wednesday, mostly impacting the mountains. A second wave of snow may hit Thursday through Friday.
