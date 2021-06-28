Let your worries float away in the mountains at this beautiful riverside "Swedish Cottage" Airbnb, offering the perfect tiny home stay for big adventures in Colorado.
This Airbnb rental is a mountain gem located in Idaho Springs and overlooking Fall River. Tucked away in the mountains, it's just 15 minutes from Guanella Pass, 20 minutes from St. Mary's Glacier, and 35 minutes from Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre.
Soak in the mountain views from the hot tub before taking a quiet stroll along the river. When you’re ready to explore, find several outdoor recreation attractions nearby, including Bridal Veil Falls, Doghead Rail Bridge, Genesee Park, Saddleback Mountain, Chief Mountain Trail, and Mount Evans. Fishing poles, snow shoes, and yoga mats are also available for use.
Take a trip back in time to the 'Wild West' by venturing downtown into Idaho Springs. Explore historical attractions such as the Argo Gold Mill and Tunnel.
Several of the major ski resorts are also located nearby including Loveland Ski Area (24 mins), Arapahoe Basin (37 mins), Winter Park (40 mins), Breckenridge (54 mins), and Vail (1 hour).
Location: 1/4 mile from I-70 in Idaho Springs.
Details: Sleeps up to two guests, one bedroom, one bed, and one bathroom
Amenities: There's a comfy queen-sized bed, gas fire pit outside, hot tub, and lounge chairs next to the river. Other amenities include a gas BBQ grill on the deck, a toaster oven, microwave, and hot plate. Wi-Fi is also available.
Rates hover around $142 a night. For more details or bookings, please click here.
Editor's Note: Always plan ahead and be prepared for COVID-19 restrictions in place. Check state and local restrictions prior to planning your travels.
