'Shoot, shop, and socialize' at one of the Denver metro area's newest establishments.
Open as of last week, The Gallery Sportsman's Club and Range in Lakewood has been billed as Colorado's first 'shooting range-gun shop-bar' combo. The establishment aims to be a comfortable place for both beginners and experts, alike, to practice their skills with a firearm.
While many will be quick to point out that guns and alcohol don't mix, it should be noted that this spot has safeguards in place to keep the guns on the range and the booze in the bar. This includes a system that prevents anyone from entering the range after they've entered the bar – if your ID is scanned to enter the bar, this info is sent to the range and shooting is not allowed for the rest of the day. Those entering the bar must also have guns locked in their vehicle or in an on-site valet locker.
The range at this location features two immersive shooting bays, including seven 25-yard long gun-ready lanes and eight 20-yard fully-tactical lanes. Firearm rentals are available, including rental of full-auto weapons for $75 per hour.
When it comes to the on-site bar, expect an atmosphere that's conducive to socialization. Find craft cocktails and local brews, along with multiple big screen televisions. While the space is open to the public, there will also be 'members-only' social events.
The Gallery Sportsman Club & Range is set to be open every day of the week, though hours vary.
Start planning your visit by checking out the website.
Never consume alcohol before handling a firearm. Those at the establishment that are unable to handle a firearm after entering the on-site bar (that didn't load their firearm into the trunk prior) are able to get their firearms valet-loaded into their trunk or can leave the weapon on-site for up to 24 hours.
