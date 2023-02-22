Car moves along an asphalt road during a snow storm. Photo Credit: IGOR KUTNII (iStock)

According to the National Weather Service, a snow squall is expected to hit the Summit County area. White-out conditions are expected, with I-70 and US-6 in this area set to be particularly problematic. The warning is currently in effect until 1:45 PM, though this timing may extend.

"This is a life-threatening situation! Delay or avoid travel!" wrote the National Weather Service about the weather event.

While the population of this area is relatively high for Colorado's mountain region at close to 30,000 residents, this part of the state is also huge when it comes to ski tourism. Breckenridge Resort, Keystone Resort, Arapahoe Basin, and Copper Mountain are in the impacted area.

See a map of the impacted area below:

The red mapping shows where the Snow Squall Warning is in effect. Map: National Weather Service.

It's also been reported that a snow squall recently moved through the Grand County area. Another snow squall warning has also been activated in the area around Alamosa.

