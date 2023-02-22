According to the National Weather Service, a snow squall is expected to hit the Summit County area. White-out conditions are expected, with I-70 and US-6 in this area set to be particularly problematic. The warning is currently in effect until 1:45 PM, though this timing may extend.
"This is a life-threatening situation! Delay or avoid travel!" wrote the National Weather Service about the weather event.
While the population of this area is relatively high for Colorado's mountain region at close to 30,000 residents, this part of the state is also huge when it comes to ski tourism. Breckenridge Resort, Keystone Resort, Arapahoe Basin, and Copper Mountain are in the impacted area.
See a map of the impacted area below:
It's also been reported that a snow squall recently moved through the Grand County area. Another snow squall warning has also been activated in the area around Alamosa.
Find updates here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.