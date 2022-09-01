A couple years ago, I decided to get a tattoo of my favorite local mountain. Following suit with many tattooed people around the country, I headed straight to the internet for inspiration, wanting to see what the possibilities were before adding permanent ink to my body.
I Googled tattoos of the mountain I wanted and the first article that popped up was 'Here are 25 Tattoo Designs That – According to Tattoo Artists – Are Totally Overdone,' published by Buzzfeed.
As I scrolled through the list, I found a number of relatively generic tattoo ideas that made perfect sense as 'totally overdone' tattoos – an anchor, a forest, Latin text, a sun and moon combo, a tiny mustache on the inside of the pointer finger – many tattoos that I had seen many times before.
But then, an oddly specific listing caught my eye among the otherwise nondescript items – it was the exact tattoo I was hoping to get.
"The outline of Pikes Peak"
The description attached to the listing read: "I went to a tattoo artist in Colorado once. He asked what I was thinking of doing, and I said, 'I want an outline of –' and he just sighed and said, 'Listen, dude, I'm sorry, but if I have to tattoo Pikes Peak one more time, I'm gonna lose it.'"
I laughed to myself. Apparently my grand idea of getting a Pikes Peak tattoo wasn't that unique.
Obviously, I still got the tattoo with a smile on my face and thankfully, the artist didn't 'lose it.' It's one of several 'cliche' tattoos I proudly display every day. After all, it's America's Mountain and it's a stunning sight to see. It's no surprise that 'the outline of Pikes Peak' is one of the 'most overdone' tattoos, it's 'overdone' for good reason.
As a massive mountain found right outside of a major city, Pikes Peak represents more than just a beautiful nature scene to many people.
Pikes Peak is a sight spotted from the nearby office window or from a long line of interstate traffic, reminding locals of adventure that lies in wait within their reach. It's what makes Colorado Springs the unique place that it is, a blend of urban streets and rugged spaces, the perfect juxtaposition for any outdoor recreation enthusiast that wants to experience the best of both worlds.
