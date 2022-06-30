The Town of Castle Rock is set to host a 'Pedal the Moon' party on July 16, inviting the public to take to the trails as daylight hours dwindle.
The ride is set to take place on East Plum Creek Trail, traveling approximately six miles over mostly flat terrain that's described as suitable for riders of all ages.
Participants must wear a helmet and have their bike equipped with a front headlamp and a blinking rear light. It is also encouraged that people decorate their bikes with lights. A decorating station will be located at the intersection of Hangman's Gulch and East Plum Creek trails.
The festivities don't stop at the bike ride, either, with hot dogs, drinks, and telescopes provided by the International Dark Sky Association to be found at Festival Park post-adventure on the trail.
The ride is set to leave from Castle View High School at 7 PM, traveling to Festival Park. A shorter route is also available, leaving from Douglas County High School. That ride is around two miles compared to the full rides' six miles.
Riders should note that distances are one-way. They will need to use the same route to return, thus doubling the distance, or make other arrangements.
It's also worth noting that the sunset on July 16 is set to take place in Castle Rock at 8:25 PM. This will mean most of the riding takes place while plenty of daylight exists. Once the moon does appear, it's set to be a bright one at 94 percent fullness.
The ride costs $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, and $12 for children under 12. The fee includes a T-shirt and refreshments at Festival Park.
More information and registration is available on the official event website.
