Mini-golf meets a night out on the town at Urban Putt, a unique facet of the Denver nightlife scene. Neon and blacklight decor surrounds patrons as they eat, drink, and put their skills to the test on the putting green.
Two mini-golf courses can be found on-site, costing adults $8 for one course or $14 for both.
Food options include sandwiches, shareables, hand-tossed pizzas, and more. The bar serves cocktails, beer, and wine.
If you're looking to stop by for a great deal, visit during Happy Hour, which takes place Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 6 PM. Expect deals on drinks, putt-putt ($10 for both courses), and snacks during this time.
Find this spot at 1201 18th Street, Denver, CO 80202. Private event options are available.
