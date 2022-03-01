Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) need help finding a poacher who illegally shot a mule deer and left its body behind to rot in Montrose County.
Wildlife officers found the animal's body on February 18, after catching an unassociated person attempting to take its antlers, according to a CPW news release.
"The buck was shot with a rifle a few days earlier and was left behind to rot," the release said.
Killing deer out of season is a serious crime that can result in misdemeanor charges including harassment of wildlife, hunting big game without a license, illegal taking of wildlife, and reckless endangerment, according to the release. If convicted, violators could face hefty fines and/or up to six months in jail.
“This was a senseless act by a poacher,” said CPW District Wildlife Manager Mark Caddy in a press release.
“Anybody who would shoot an animal illegally out of season and then leave it to waste should be punished. This action disrespects all hunters and everything hunting is about. Whoever did this is not a hunter, they’re a poacher," he said.
"Poaching is a serious and costly crime. It robs legitimate sportspeople of game and fish, robs businesses and taxpayers of revenues generated by hunting and fishing, and robs all of us of a valuable natural resource that makes Colorado so special: our wildlife," the release said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to contact Caddy at 970-209-2368. To remain anonymous reporters may also contact Operation Game Thief by phone at 877-265-6648 or by email at game.thief@state.co.us.
Operation Game Thief is a CPW program that rewards citizens that turn in poachers.
