According to a press release from the Summit County Coroner's Office, a skier death occurred at Copper Mountain earlier this month.
On March 19, 31-year-old Kevin Bonilla, of Denver, crashed into a tree at a high rate of speed after losing control. He was wearing a helmet at the time and was an expert-level skier.
The fatal collision took place on an expert-level black diamond run called Hodson's Cut, located on the east side of Copper Mountain Resort.
Bonilla's cause-of-death was ultimately ruled to be accidental blunt force trauma.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this tragic death.
This is at least the third death to occur at Copper Mountain this season and at least the ninth death to occur at a resort in Colorado. In the backcountry, two skiers and a snowboarder have been killed by avalanches this snow season.
