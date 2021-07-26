A third body has been recovered following July 20 flash flooding in Colorado's Poudre Canyon, with officials calling off the search for more victims barring new information. One adult remains missing.
Last Tuesday, extreme flash flooding and a mudslide hit the Poudre Canyon area, above Rustic, at about 6:00 PM. In total, six residential structures and a detached garage were destroyed, with images from the scene showing pieces of homes, vehicles, and appliances strewn about the area as the result of the flooding.
Crews found a deceased adult female that day, continuing their search for at least two more known missing persons at that time. By Thursday, it was determined that another person was missing and the search for the three continued with multiple teams, canine units, and the use of heavy equipment to dig through debris.
On Sunday, crews located the body of a male in the Poudre River around mile marker 92 of Highway 14 – just east of the turn to No Co Road 69 in Rustic. Another body was recovered on Monday in the same area.
No additional search and rescue operations are planned for Tuesday.
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office extended a thanks to the many volunteers and agencies that helped with the search and rescue process.
Condolences go out to those impacted by these tragic deaths.
As monsoon moisture hits Colorado, it's crucial to stay up-to-date with weather alerts from the National Weather Service and travel alerts from the Colorado Department of Transportation. Remember, burn scar areas are particularly dangerous when it comes to flash flooding and mudslides and should be avoid during times of heavy rain.
