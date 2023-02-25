Although snow season is still in full force across much of Colorado, another American ski resort has announced an early season end date amid unseasonably warm conditions.
Wintergreen Resort, located in Nellysford Virginia, will be closing to guests this weekend.
"The Southeast has experienced two consecutive weeks of record warm temperatures, far above the seasonal norms for February. In spite of a valiant effort to keep the ski season going by making snow at every opportunity, we've made the difficult decision to end the 2022-23 winter season this Sunday, February 26, at 5 PM,"
Wintergreen Resort's season typically lasts through late March, according to their website.
According to the resort's most recent snow report, Wintergreen has only received 42 inches of snow so far this season, and has a base depth of between 16 and 22 inches.
Wintergreen is joining a list of two other American ski resorts that have announced early closures in the last week.
