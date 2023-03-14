The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) is investigating a theft that occurred at the Hotel de Paris Museum on March 4, where the suspect(s) stole a statue that was over 100 years old.
The statue, called Putti with Pan, is approximately 40 inches tall and weighs roughly 40 pounds. It was reportedly created in the late 1800s.
According to a news release from the museum, the statue was taken from the southeast corner of the annex.
"An investigation revealed that one or more suspects accessed the roof on the southside of the annex, which allowed them access to the statue positioned on the west courtyard wall," the release said.
According to a report by CBS Colorado, the museum has agreed to not press charges if the piece is returned. CBS Colorado also reports that the statue is valued at between $3,000 to $6,000.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Sergeant Gaskins with the Georgetown Police Department at 303-569-2555 extension 8.
