Mountain town police are looking for two thieves who stole half a million dollars worth of merchandise Saturday night from the Louis Vuitton store in downtown Aspen.
According to Aspen Police, the thieves cut a hole in the storeroom wall of the closed Louis Vuitton store located on on South Mill Street Saturday evening. The theft occurred between the hours of 8:30 PM and 11:00 PM involving at least one man and one woman. The pair were caught on surveillance video along with two vehicles.
The thieves were inside the store for less than an hour before strolling off with merchandise valued between $400,000 to $500,000.
The theft was reported to police by a store employee on Sunday, according to police.
It's unclear if any other suspects are tied to the mountain town burglary. No additional details were released.
Anyone with information about the burglary or suspects is asked to contact the Aspen Police Department at 970-429-1822.
