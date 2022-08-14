Investigators from the Montrose County Sheriff's Office are seeking help to identify three men who are suspected of stealing an estimated 497 gallons of diesel from the Blair's Truck Stop in Montrose.
On July 5, three pickup trucks parked at truck stop's fuel pumps. The men damaged one of the fuel pumps and stole approximately $2,728 worth of diesel.
"The suspects pumped fuel into auxiliary fuel tanks in the beds of the pickups and left the area," officials said.
Anyone with information on this crime, or who can identify the suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (970)249-8500.
"MRCS would also like to remind everyone that all persons of interest depicted in our alerts by photo or not, or by any other means, are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law," the sheriff's office said.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.