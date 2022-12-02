File photo. Photo Credit: aydinmutlu (iStock).

An unknown person or persons stole life-saving medicine from an ambulance in Moffat on Thursday and officials from the Saguache County Sheriff's Office are seeking help from the public to identify them. 

According to the sheriff's office, the incident occurred at about 11:35 AM while the ambulance was parked at a restaurant. While crews were reportedly tending to a patient, someone stole a red bag containing medications for cardiac episodes, drug overdoses, and diabetic episodes, along with monitoring equipment.

Anyone with any information on this incident is being asked to contact detectives at 719-655-2544.

(2) comments

Skip Schweiss
Skip Schweiss

View: there's a special place in he*l for such people.

82nd Airborne
82nd Airborne

You'd think they'd have cameras inside and out, just for any liabilities. I've been saying it for years - there are lazy lowlifes in this world who'll steal what you just left behind if you forget to flush it down!

