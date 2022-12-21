A highlander cow named Grizz is recovering, after being brutally attacked by an unknown suspect in Elbert County.
Author's Note: The post embedded into this story contains images that may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.
According to a Facebook post from the Musketeers Veterinary Practice, an attack occurred on the night of December 14. One of the practice's vets was the owner of the cows that were targeted.
"Dr. Cassie's cow pen area (in Kiowa) was broken into last night and her heifer was skinned and all meat was taken. Her dear Highlander was stabbed in the chest several times in an attempt to kill him as well," the post reads.
The surviving cow was reportedly stabbed eight times on each side by the attacker and suffered a punctured lung. The vet has been able to close most of the wounds and has reported improvements in the cow's condition each day.
A GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for the cow's medical expenses.
"He has a long road to recovery, but we are very hopeful for his future and hopeful he will get back to teaching kids about cows," it reads.
Officials from the Elbert County Sheriff's Office were not immediately available for comment. Anyone with any information on this incident should contact the Elbert County Sheriff's Office at (303) 621-2027.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Sick, sick people! If you need food that badly there are food stamps and food banks to turn to. This is inexcusable and the perps should do significant time!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.