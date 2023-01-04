A total of 672 people died on Colorado roads in 2022, and according to a news release from the Colorado State Patrol, lane violations and impaired driving were the primary causes of fatal crashes.
Between January and July 2022, CSP determined that drivers traveling outside of their lane played a role in 21.6 percent of fatal crashes statewide. During the same time frame, impaired driving accounted for 18 percent of deadly crashes.
"As simple as it sounds to stay centered in a lane, the Colorado State Patrol has responded to over 375 injury and fatal crashes in the first six months of 2022 due to lane violations," the release said.
In addition, 2,936 citations for impaired driving were given out by July. The following five counties had the most DUI/D arrests in Colorado in the first half of 2022.
- El Paso – 342 arrests
- Adams - 252 arrests
- Jefferson – 218 arrests
- Weld – 211 arrests
- Mesa – 177 arrests
“When you act rashly and irresponsibly behind the wheel, you are demonstrating your lack of concern for every grandparent, child, uncle and mother on the road with you,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol in the release.
“There is a reason we all went through hours of instruction and had to take a test to earn a license. It is a privilege and with it comes responsibility.”
