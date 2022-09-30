Ever wonder whether or not your Colorado home is at risk of serious consequences due to a natural disaster? The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a map that depicts the level of risk around the entire country by county. While overall risk isn't as high in Colorado compared to some spots along the coast, a few counties have a level of risk worth talking about.
In order to determine the level of natural disaster risk that exists in a given county, FEMA considered how prone a county is to negative effects related to the following natural disasters, providing a rating for each specific type of incident: avalanche, coastal flooding, cold wave, drought, earthquake, hail, heat wave, hurricane, ice storm, landslide, lightning, riverine flooding, strong wind, tornado, tsunami, volcanic activity, wildfire, and winter weather.
Overall, the risk index in Colorado is 7.93 on average, with the national average being 10.60. This means that Colorado counties are, in general, at less risk of natural disaster compared to the typical US county.
The five counties in Colorado with the most risk of a natural disaster can be found below. The risk rating is calculated using scores from three key risk index components, including expected annual loss, social vulnerability, and community resilience:
1. Denver County
Risk Index: 24.21
Denver County is the only county rated with 'relatively high' risk in Colorado, with a risk rating that's higher than 95.8 percent of American counties. Denver's highest risk ratings in terms of specific natural disasters include hail (61.14), tornadoes (45.76), and cold waves (34.34).
2. Arapahoe County
Risk Index: 20.40
Arapahoe County is rated in the 'relatively moderate' risk range, with higher risk of natural disasters than 93.8 percent of the country. The biggest risk here is hail, with a rating of 54.70.
3. Adams County
Risk Index: 19.48
Also rated as a county with 'relatively moderate' risk, Adams County has a higher risk of natural disasters than 93 percent of US counties. Hail is also the biggest threat here, with a risk rating of 52.53. Tornado and lightning risks are also high, 33.34 and 24.44, respectively.
4. Pueblo County
Risk Index: 18.37
Another county with a 'relatively moderate' risk level, Pueblo County has a higher risk index score than 91.5 percent of US counties. The main risk here is a cold wave, with a rating of 43.36, though hail isn't close behind, at 41.94. Riverine flooding may also be a noteworthy risk here, with a score of 22.46.
5. El Paso County
Risk Index: 16.87
Rounding out the top five counties most at-risk of natural disaster in Colorado is El Paso County. It's got a higher risk rating than 89.2 percent of counties nationwide. The highest risk in El Paso County is lightning with a 37.37 rating, though the risk of a cold wave (36.76) and of hail (31.88) aren't far behind.
The lowest risk rating was found in Douglas County, with a risk score of just 0.34. This comes despite being located relatively close from a geographic standpoint to the 'top five' counties.
While wildfire risk is often talked about as a major problem in Colorado, the FEMA rating index actually tends to rate this risk as fairly low in most Centennial State counties. This may be due to the lack of population and development in many counties where these wildfires regularly occur, thus resulting in a low 'expected annual loss' rating.
See the full map of risk by county in Colorado below. The same key applies to the feature image of this piece showing the entire country.
Find an interactive map of the entire country here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.