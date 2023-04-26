Served up by Sivar, which is a restaurant located inside a food and drink hall called The Well in Colorado Springs, the 'Quesa-Taco' is a dish that any cheese lover who can handle a bit of spice is sure to enjoy.
With Sivar specializing in Central American cuisine, they describe this dish as a fusion between Mexican-influenced quesadillas and tacos, with the 'quesadilla'-portion of the dish used as two taco shells that are stuffed with taco fillings, including a protein – carne asada, chicken chimichurri, or vegan pastor.
Not going to lie – I was a bit skeptical of the dish before ordering. And at $15.25 for two tacos and a side, it's not particularly cheap.
This dish delivered big-time though, with the two 'tacos' being quite large and stuffed to the brim with toppings, including plenty of meat and red onion. The flavor was spot on and the cheese was the perfect amount of cheesy.
I picked rice and beans as my side and that was a good option. It also came with some sort of chimichurri sauce on the side, but to be honest, I was too busy scarfing down the tacos to remember to use it.
I'd say the dish had no problem living up to the price tag and I'll definitely be getting it again.
Be warned – this dish is fairly heavy (and greasy – but that's not a diss) relative to most 'tacos', thanks to all that meat and cheese. I'd assume the chicken chimichurri is a bit lighter than the carne asada I went for, but for some, I'd say there's a chance of taking leftovers home.
The Well, home to Sivar, can be described as a food hall-meets coffee shop-meets bar, complete with an outdoor space that's great on warm nights and often host to live music. Sivar is one of several food options found under the same roof.
Learn more about visiting The Well on their company website.
