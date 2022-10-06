A company called Share Care publishes an annual report on community well-being in different places around the country. While Colorado did well compared to other states around the nation, a county-by-county breakdown reveals where 'well-being' is the highest and where it is the lowest across the Centennial State.
In order to calculate overall well-being, Share Care considered metrics spanning 10 different categories: physical, community, purpose, social, financial, healthcare access, food access, resource access, economic security, and housing & transportation.
Overall, Colorado ranked a respectable 9th-place among the states. Colorado scored the highest in categories of housing & transportation, economic security, and physical well-being, though the state scored roughly at or above the national average in every category.
The top 5 counties in terms of overall well-being were:
1. Pitkin County
2. Summit County
3. Routt County
4. Denver County
5. Boulder County
The lowest 5 counties in terms of overall well-being were:
64. Otero County
63. Crowley County
62. Conejos County
61. Bent County
60. Sedgwick County
While Pitkin County was ranked as the county with the highest overall well-being, the county did score below the national average in categories of financial, food access, physical, and purpose-related well-being.
Meanwhile, the lowest ranking county, Otero County, scored below the national average in every category with the exception of resource access.
In terms of overall well-being at the state level, Massachusetts was the highest ranking state, followed by Hawaii and New Jersey. Mississippi ranked the lowest, followed by Arkansas and New Mexico.
See the full map here.
