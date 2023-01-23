Last week, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reported that 2022 was the deadliest year on Colorado roads in more than 40 years, with 745 traffic deaths reported. Today, the department has shared the six counties across the state where the most fatalities were recorded.
According to CDOT, the 745 lives that were lost last year represent a 57 percent increase from just 10 years ago and includes a record number of pedestrians and motorcyclists.
“I wish we could correlate the increase in fatalities to Colorado’s population growth. But that’s not the case,” said Keith Stefanik, Chief Engineer for CDOT in a news release.
“After falling for 30 years, the rate of crashes has steadily risen during the last decade. Furthermore, for every fatality, there are five serious injuries caused by crashes on Colorado roads. These injuries can leave a devastating lifelong toll on individuals and their families," he said.
According to CDOT, more rural areas of the state have a higher traffic fatality rate, due to slower "post-crash care".
“CDOT is committed to improving post-crash care and reducing response times for emergency services. The survivability of a crash is directly tied to a fast and effective emergency response, which makes our roads safer for everyone,” said Patrick Chavez, Traffic Incident Management Program Coordinator for CDOT in the release.
The following counties reported the most road fatalities in 2022, according to CDOT:
El Paso: 83
Adams: 82
Denver: 67
Arapahoe: 56
Weld: 53
Jefferson: 46
Pueblo: 40
Of the statewide traffic deaths in 2022, 407 were drivers, 183 were passengers, 73 were on motorcycles, 71 were pedestrians, and nines were bicyclists. Impaired driving deaths also increased 278 last year or 6 percent since 2021 and nearly 60 percent since 2019.
CDOT will be implementing the Advancing Transportation Safety Program over the next year, in an attempt to address traffic fatalities around the state.
