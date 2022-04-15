This Saturday, April 16, the first full moon of spring will illuminate the sky above Colorado. This year, the pink moon is set to appear opposite of the sun at 12:55 PM MST, according to NASA. However, it will be most visible after sunset.
In Colorado, and the rest of the Northern Hemisphere of the earth, the pink moon will appear to the left of the constellation Virgo's brightest star.
But is it really pink? Unfortunately, no.
The pink moon represents the first full moon of spring, and is named for the North American pink phlox wildflowers that bloom this time of year, according to timeanddate.com.
Since Easter always lands on the Sunday following the pink moon, it has also been referred to as the Paschal Moon. The name comes from the Greek word, Pascha, which means Passover.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be hosting a guided "Full Moon Hike" at Ridgway State Park. The group will meet at 7:30 PM on April 16 at the park's visitor center. Find more information, here.
