From the edge of Denver, the trip to Colorado's western border along I-70 takes about four hours and twenty minutes, traveling roughly 270 miles of scenic mountain highway. One of the most trafficked thoroughfares in the state, there are plenty of worthwhile stops for tourists to make along this iconic stretch of road.
1. Coors Brewery (Golden)
Located in Golden, the Coors Brewery offers a great tour that shows beer lovers how macro-brewery operations are able to fill so many bottles and cans. Visitors are invited to taste several beverage varieties following the tour, but make sure there's a designated driver for the group prior to partaking.
2. Genesee Park
Home to a historic bison herd, the Genesee Park overlook is a great place to shake out the legs and take in a 'wild west' view.
3. Indian Hot Springs (Idaho Springs)
Found in Idaho Springs, Indian Hot Springs not only features a large mineral water swimming pool, but it's also home to unique geothermal caves.
4. The Georgetown Loop Railroad
Considered to be one of the most scenic train rides in the country, this narrow-gauge railroad was one of the state's first tourist attractions, traveling between Georgetown and the former silver mining camp of Silver Plume.
5. The Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnel
There's no stopping allowed here, but passing through this 1.6-mile-long tunnel system is pretty spectacular in itself. Reaching a maximum elevation of 11,158 feet, these tunnels are among the highest vehicular tunnels in the world, also the highest point on the US Interstate system.
6. Dillon Reservoir
This scenic stop is a great place to go kayaking with a mountainous backdrop. Reserve a rental and spend a few hours paddling around, hopping from island to island. Don't forget the sunblock!
7. Shrine Ridge Hike
At just over four miles round-trip, this moderate-rated hike features stunning panoramic views. This one can be strenuous, with around 1,000 feet of vertical gain. Bring water and watch out for altitude sickness.
8. Dotsero Crater
Located in Dotsero, Colorado, a short drive from I-70 will reveal a crater that's about 2,300 feet wide and 1,300 feet deep.
9. Hanging Lake
One of Colorado's most iconic hikes, the Hanging Lake trail travels to a stunning waterfall scene. Be warned – the hike can be strenuous and a reservation is required.
10. Glenwood Springs
This mountain town is home to several great stops, including the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park and Iron Mountain Hot Springs. Plus, there are plenty of notable options when it comes to restaurants.
11. Rifle Falls State Park
Perhaps one of the greenest spots in the state, Rifle Falls State Park is home to an easily-accessible trio of 70-foot waterfalls. Viewing this stunning sight means a short walk down a flat footpath.
12. Palisade Wine Country
This western Colorado town is home to more than a dozen wineries, giving visitors plenty of options to choose from. Kick back and relax while enjoying a glass of Colorado wine, but make sure you've got a designated driver first.
13. Colorado National Monument
First established in 1911, Colorado National Monument features sheer-walled canyons and unique rock formations. It's best seen during a trip down Rim Rock Drive, which winds along the side of a plateau.
14. Dinosaur Journey Museum (Fruita)
This stop offers a hands-on experience that's all about dinosaurs. Examine real fossils, see a working paleontology laboratory, and more.
15. 'The Welcome to Colorado' sign
Once you've reached the Colorado-Utah border, look for one of the classic 'Welcome to Colorado' signs. There's plenty of room to safely pop off the Interstate and snap a picture to commemorate your road trip down I-70.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.