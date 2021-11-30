One of Colorado's deadliest predators, mountain lions spend a lot of their time stalking and killing prey. Based on a few different data points, here's a rough estimate of how many mule deer Colorado's mountain lions kill each year.
First, it's important to note that the majority of mountain lion kills are mule deer, with one recent study indicating that this species makes up 66 percent of a mountain lion's kills, half of which are fawns. The study, which looked at mountain lions on the Front Range, indicated that lions killed one deer per week on average, with 83 percent of those killings taking place during the nighttime hours of 10 PM to 5 AM. Keep in mind that this study was conducted in a part of the state with a higher housing density, likely to be more limiting to lions seeking to avoid human contact.
The next thing to consider is how many mountain lions roam Colorado statewide.
An August 2021 report from Colorado Parks and Wildlife indicates that somewhere between 3,800 and 4,400 mature lions are found in the state, not accounting for dependent young. In the case of determining total kills, dependent young don't play much of a role, as adult lions will typically be the one taking down prey for their offspring.
If every adult lion is killing around one mule deer per week, that would mean that 3,800 mountain lions killing one deer per week would result in 197,600 deer deaths annually in Colorado. If 4,400 lions are hunting, that number increases to 228,800 deer.
A post-hunting season estimate of Colorado's deer population in 2020 indicated that around 427,570 deer were present statewide. With the higher end of estimated mountain lion deer killings being 228,800, that's more than half of this total count.
In other words, life as a deer is hard and will probably end at the jaws of a mountain lion. Nature is brutal, indeed.
