It's official – a reservation will now be required for most visitors to Mount Evans and Brainard Lake, two popular outdoor recreation destinations in Colorado that are known for their close proximity to Denver, found in Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests.
According to a press release on the change, the goal of the new policy is to reduce crowding and improve the overall experience that visitors have at each destination. Officials are also hopeful that this will help to spread visitors out, reducing impacts on wildlife.
One concern that has been raised by some is how this reservation system will impact those attempting to summit the 14,265-foot Mount Evans, a popular mountain among those seeking to climb Colorado's fourteeners.
The standard class two route up this peak starts at Summit Lake, which is accessed via Mount Evans Scenic Byway. A fee has been charged to travel the road in the past, though some fear that a reservation system may mean less flexibility when it comes to picking the right date for a climb, with weather being a crucial aspect in high-elevation hiking and one factor that is difficult to predict days or weeks out. As reservations fill up, it could limit options for some hikers waiting on weather to pick their date.
Reservations will not be required by those hiking or biking into the area, which does open up the difficult class three Sawtooth route from Mount Bierstadt as a feasible option for those looking to summit Mount Evans without making a reservation. This is a dangerous and extreme route that should only be attempted by experts. Fatal risks are present.
Mount Evans is currently set to open on June 4, depending on weather, with crews already plowing the road, having started on May 17. Brainard Lake Recreation Area is set to open on June 11, also dependent on weather. Visitors will be able to reserve a spot to visit Mount Evans 30 days in advance and Brainard Lake 14 days in advance.
Once available, reservations to access the peak will be made through the Recreation.gov website. Reservations for Mount Evans are expected to go live on June 2 and reservations for Brainard Lake are expected to go live on May 27. Base costs of accessing the areas will not change, though a $2 reservation fee will now apply.
(1) comment
Well people that want to Summit Mount Evans so just going to have to start from Echo Lake and Hike a little further. Starting from Summit Lake is a wimpy route anyway. I think it sucks they're going to require reservations but that's the state of Colorado at this time.
