Prescription medication website NiceRX recently published a data analysis that looked at which Americans spend the most money when fighting the common cold, based on location.
Their analysis considered a wide range of criteria, including the cost of various medicines and medical care.
Colorado ranked as the 2nd most expensive place to get the common cold, with this illness costing residents of the Centennial State $57.35 on average, not counting lost time at work. In better news, the study also determined that Coloradans had a high number of paid sick days compared to other places around the country, with the state having the 7th-most in the country at an average of 10.7 days per person.
The most expensive place to get the common cold was determined to be Massachusetts, where the illness costs residents an average of $59.93. The cheapest place was Arkansas, with an average cost of $49.57.
The common cold is caused by many different types of viruses. It is relatively harmless, with symptoms usually resolved within two weeks.
