While the most expensive homes might be found in Colorado's mountain communities, the highest incomes can be found (for the most part) elsewhere in the state.
According to IncomeByZipcode.com, here are the 5 places with the highest average household income in Colorado. As you're reading through this list, keep in mind that the statewide average household income is $96,970 and the median household income is $72,331.
I've also included a map with each so that you can see where they're at, along with a brief description.
1. ZIP: 80108
Found just north of Castle Rock, this ZIP is home to many commuters that want access to Denver without actually being in the city. It's also known for its vibrant golfing scene.
Average household income: $193,525
Median household income: $142,096
Community with highest average household income: Castle Pines Village ($310,759)
Community with lowest average household income: Parker ($127,199)
2. ZIP: 80007
Northwest of Denver, just north of Golden, and on the edge of the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge, this ZIP tends to attract those looking to live life closer to the mountains compared to what is found in most other Denver metro spots.
Average household income: $172,223
Median household income: $147,421
Community with highest average household income: Superior ($148,510)
Community with lowest average household income: Arvada ($105,753)
3. ZIP: 80111
Home to Cherry Hills Village, with an average household income of $417,633, this ZIP is home to some of the highest incomes and most lavish homes in the Denver metro area.
Average household income: $167,541
Median household income: $110,499
Community with highest average household income: Cherry Hills Village ($417,633)
Community with lowest average household income: Centennial ($133,689)
*Arapahoe County is included in this ZIP and has an average household income of $104,990.
4. ZIP: 80238
Northeast of downtown Denver and on the edge of Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge (known for offering close encounters with its bison), this ZIP includes Denver metro's Central Park neighborhood and much of Northfield.
Average household income: $166,102
Median household income: $141,786
Community with highest average household income: Denver ($99,151)
Community with lowest average household income: Denver ($99,151)
*Entire ZIP code is in Denver, but all of Denver doesn't make this much, bringing the average down
5. ZIP: 80135
This ZIP code area is quite large, stretching from Sedalia and the western edge of Castle Pines to Deckers and Westcreek, including a large chunk of land located in the Pike-San Isabel National Forest area. Cheesman Lake is one natural feature in this area that some would recognize.
Average household income: $165,397
Median household income: $111,176
Community with highest average household income: Roxborough Park ($159,221)
Community with lowest average household income: Louviers ($70,427)
In order to determine the average household income for each ZIP code, IncomeByZipcode used the most recent US Census data, excluding ZIP codes with less than 500 people.
See the full list of top 10 highest earning Colorado ZIP codes on IncomeByZipcode.com.
