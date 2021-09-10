Spencer here – and I've got some bittersweet news. One of the OutThere Colorado writers that many of you have grown to love, Breanna Sneeringer, is moving on after several years with our company. Our team wishes her the best and before her final day with the brand, we challenged her to come up with her five favorite Colorado experiences that she would recommend to our readers.
Here's what she came up with:
1. Bagging the 14,092-foot summit of Snowmass Mountain
Not for the faint of heart, climbing Snowmass Mountain was, by far, one of my favorite fourteener climbing experiences. I climbed the peak using the West Slope route, a trail that winds through the beautiful Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness, up past Geneva Lake, and then to Gem Lake. The trail eventually turns into a steep and massive bowl of rocks. This is where the climb starts to get a little tricky. Come prepared with strong legs and a tight grip for traversing through terrain with steep drop-offs and a loose nature.
The Lead King Basin Trailhead is about a 9-mile out-and-back trek, gaining roughly 4,500 feet in elevation. From the summit, Maroon Bells can be seen glowing in the distance. The entire trek is beautiful. Plan to get an early start, watch for loose rock, wear a helmet, and climb carefully! The road to the summit is treacherous. A high-clearance, 4WD vehicle is required.
It's important to note that the standard route up Snowmass is from the East Slope, which is about a 21-mile roundtrip hike gaining 5,800 feet of elevation. The alternative route up the West Slope is rated as difficult due to the steep, loose, and rocky terrain. Both routes are rated as a Class 3.
2. Chasing fall colors in Crested Butte
The fall colors in Crested Butte offer an experience unlike any other. Camp among the gold, quaking aspens along Kebler Pass. You'll find stunning beauty along pass with many hiking options. There are plenty of places to explore, but I recommend a trek up Scarp Ridge and Green Lake. Emerald and Irwin lakes are two other great drive-up options.
The downtown area of Crested Butte is also very charming, lined in a colorful collection of mountain town homes and businesses. The Secret Stash, Butte Bagels, Niky's Mini Donuts Teocalli Tamale, and Elk Avenue Prime are among some of my favorite spots.
Campgrounds can fill up fast during the summer and fall, so make sure to reserve a spot before arriving. Several dispersed camping areas in the backcountry have transitioned to designated camping only. These backcountry areas include Slate River, Washington Gulch, Kebler Pass, Lake Irwin, Brush Creek, Cement Creek, and Gothic Roads. Check before you go and follow all camping and fire restrictions in place.
3. Backpacking the Four Pass Loop
My best friend, Ashley, her dog Blake, and I attempted the Four Pass Loop in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness, near Aspen, about two years ago over Labor Day weekend. The 29.1-mile loop gains about 7,933 feet of elevation total while traversing over four stunning mountain passes – all over 12,000 feet – including West Maroon Pass (12,500 feet), Frigid Air Pass, (12,415 feet), Trail Rider Pass (12,420 feet), and Buckskin Pass (12,500 feet). The trail is stunning, bursting with alpine lakes, wildflower meadows, and mountain views. The rocky terrain put some strain on the dog, forcing us to decide whether we would carry the dog and push on or turn around.
We made the decision to turn back. Despite having to cut the loop short, there was certainly no shortage of beauty. The climb is steep, but certainly worth the picture-perfect views that we enjoyed every step along the way. We lucked out on weather, too, with not a single drop of rain. It was pure bliss!
Please note that parking and shuttle reservations are required during the peak season. Overnight visitors are required to self-register at the trailhead kiosks. Be sure to attach a copy of your permit to your backpack before hitting the trail. Hard-sided bear-resistant food canisters are also required for any overnight adventurers.
4. Climbing the Manitou Incline
The Manitou Incline is a beloved favorite of mine. Found just outside of Colorado Springs, it's a weekly routine for my friends and me. The one-mile long staircase gains nearly 2,000 whooping vertical feet of elevation up more than 2,500 steps. The elevation gain is quick, offering a great way to stay in shape for long summer treks in the wilderness.
Be aware of altitude sickness on this trek. It's also important to note that you should come prepared by packing plenty of water. High traction shoes are also recommended. Reservations are required for making the climb. Park only in designated areas.
5. Attending a Red Rocks Concert
There's something magical about attending a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison. It's an unforgettable experience – soaking in the serene outdoor setting while jamming out to your favorite artist or band. The energy is unmatched and you can feel it the moment you enter this outdoor venue. It's breathtaking! Two concerts I've attended here are Tears For Fears and Luke Combs, with Tyler Childers set to be my next Red Rocks show in a few weeks. Yoga on the Rocks is another fun event worth adding to your bucket list!
Bonus
Don't be afraid to venture outside of Colorado! If you're willing to put in the miles, there's plenty of natural wonder to discover outside of the state of Colorado. Two of my favorite spots are the White Sands National Park in New Mexico and Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah.
Leave No Trace
Keep Colorado wild and beautiful! Remember to always be respectful and always follow the core principles of Leave No Trace.
