Each year, Colorado Preservation, Inc. puts out a list of the state's 'most endangered' places, typically focusing on buildings, art, and landmarks of cultural and historical significance. Since 1998, they've highlighted 135 places around the state, with 55 of these sites designated as 'saved' and only eight deemed lost.
This year, the organization added five more spots to their list.
1. Far View Visitor Center (Montezuma County)
With construction finished in 1968, Colorado Preservation thinks The Far View Visitor Center might be a good candidate for National Historic Landmark status. It sits within the Far View complex at Mesa Verde National Park and overlooks canyons and mesas. It was originally used to help educate visitors about the surrounding area, but has a future that's been drawn into question following the construction of a new visitor center in 2014.
2. Feminilas Building (Costilla County)
Built in the 1920s, this structure is currently in poor condition. "Its condition reflects a lack of resources and under-appreciation of the contributions and significance of underrepresented groups in the region," wrote Colorado Preservation about the building.
3. Garcia School (Costilla County)
Constructed in 1913, the Garcia School was one of 11 initial adobe schools built in Costilla County, which were consolidated decades later. The structure sits on the site of the first Hispano settlement in Colorado and is at risk of demolition due to neglect, weather exposure, and lack of resources.
4. Koch Homestead (Pitkin County)
Find this 1880s structure in the Hunter Creek Valley near Aspen. While few details about the structure's origin are known, it's a remnant of early settlement in what has since become a world-famous part of the state. The homestead encompasses 60 acres in White River National Forest and is owned by the US Forest Service, which means it might be eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places. Its aging nature puts it at risk, along with weather exposure, and vandalism.
5. South Platte Hotel (Jefferson County)
According to Colorado Preservation, this hotel is "under imminent threat of demolition," with key issues being neglect, abandonment, and vandalism. It was built in 1913 after the original hotel was destroyed by arson and is considered to be "emblematic of Colorado's narrow gauge railroad history, early tourism and cabin communities, and small hotels located along stagecoach and rail lines."
Read more about these spots and other 'endangered locations' around Colorado here.
(1) comment
As long as the visitors center is structurally sound, it should be used for whatever is needed. And the South Platte Hotel if integral to the history of the narrow gauge railroads and the first people that used it for travel.
