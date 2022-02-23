Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Colorado on Tripadvisor.
#30. Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)
- Type of activity: Science Museums
- Address: 44895 W US Highway 50, Canon City, CO 81212-9768
#29. Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (150 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: Vail Transportation Center, Level 3 231 S. Frontage Rd. East, Vail, CO 81657
#28. Gunnison Pioneer Museum
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: East Hwy 50, Gunnison, CO 81230
#27. Longmont Museum & Cultural Center
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (122 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 400 Quail Rd, Longmont, CO 80501-8989
#26. Colorado Railroad Museum
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (569 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Rides & Activities
- Address: 17155 W 44th Ave, Golden, CO 80403-1621
#25. Museum of Western Colorado: Dinosaur Journey Museum
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (245 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Natural History Museums
- Address: 550 Jurassic Ct Museum of Western Colorado, Fruita, CO 81521-7707
#24. Fort Collins Museum of Discovery
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)
- Type of activity: Science Museums, Observatories & Planetariums
- Address: 408 Mason Ct, Fort Collins, CO 80524-4421
#23. Red Rose Rock Shop & Dick's Rock Museum
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (257 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 490 Moraine Ave, Estes Park, CO 80517-8001
#22. Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (302 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 201 S Fairview St, Woodland Park, CO 80863-1154
#21. Museum of Colorado Prisons
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (390 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 201 N 1st St, Canon City, CO 81212-3219
#20. Museum of the Mountain West
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (363 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 68169 Miami Rd, Montrose, CO 81401-9593
#19. Cussler Museum
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 14959 W 69th Ave, Arvada, CO 80007-7508
#18. National Museum of World War II Aviation
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,296 reviews)
- Type of activity: Military Museums
- Address: 775 Aviation Way, Colorado Springs, CO 80916-2740
#17. Totally 80's Pizza & Museum
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 1717 S College Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80525-1008
#16. Mountain Blown Glass
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (251 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Galleries
- Address: 101-A West Elkhorn Ave Mailing Address: 665 Halbach Lane, Estes Park, CO 80517
#15. National Center for Atmospheric Research - NCAR
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (306 reviews)
- Type of activity: Science Museums
- Address: 1850 Table Mesa Dr, Boulder, CO 80305-5602
#14. Butterfly Pavilion and Insect Center
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (714 reviews)
- Type of activity: Science Museums, Nature & Wildlife Areas
- Address: 6252 W 104th Ave, Westminster, CO 80020-4107
#13. Molly Brown House Museum
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,420 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites
- Address: 1340 N Pennsylvania St, Denver, CO 80203-2417
#12. Buffalo Bill Grave and Museum
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,257 reviews)
- Type of activity: Cemeteries, History Museums
- Address: 987-1/2 Lookout Mountain Road, Golden, CO 80401
#11. National Mining Hall of Fame & Museum
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (412 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 120 W 9th St, Leadville, CO 80461-3403
#10. Walking Mountains Science Center
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 318 Walking Mountains Lane, Avon, Beaver Creek, CO 81620
#9. Colorado School of Mines Geology Museum
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 1310 Maple St, Golden, CO 80401-1800
#8. Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (198 reviews)
- Type of activity: Military Museums, Speciality Museums
- Address: 31001 Magnuson Ave, Pueblo, CO 81001-4822
#7. Colorado Model Railroad Museum
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (269 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 680 10th St, Greeley, CO 80631-4116
#6. Denver Art Museum
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,420 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Museums
- Address: 13th Avenue Between Broadway and Bannock Streets, Denver, CO 80204
#5. Denver Museum of Nature & Science
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,048 reviews)
- Type of activity: Natural History Museums, Science Museums
- Address: 2001 N Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80205-5798
#4. Benson Park Sculpture Garden
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (611 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Parks
#3. Rosemount Museum
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (193 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites
- Address: 419 W 14th St, Pueblo, CO 81003-2707
#2. Argo Mill and Tunnel
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,083 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Mines
- Address: 2350 Riverside Drive, Idaho Springs, CO 80452
#1. Denver Botanic Gardens
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,682 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Gardens
- Address: 1007 York Street, Denver, CO 80206-3014
