Registration is now open to attend the 2022 High Plains Snow Goose Festival in Lamar.
Every year, around 30,000 snow geese make their way to Colorado in one of the biggest bird migrations in the state.
"In February, when the fields and reservoirs of Southeastern Colorado turn white—not from snow but from the large white geese arriving by the thousands during their traditional migration to their winter roosts—it’s time, once again, for the annual High Plains Snow Goose Festival," the festival's description reads.
This year, the festival will begin on February 3 through February 6. Visitors will be able view the thousands of geese as they take their Colorado rest stop. It will also include keynote speakers, bird watching, raptor demonstrations, tours, and a photo contest.
"In recent decades, their population has been exploding as they currently have a breeding population approaching 6 million, a sizable chunk of which migrate right through southeastern Colorado," the festival website reads.
Photo contest registration is now open for its seventh year. It costs $5 for adults participate, and is free for people under the age of 18.
"Not only are these geese beautiful to see, but the sound of tens of thousands of large white geese flapping their wings as they rise from the water is not something easily forgotten," it says.
General registration to the event is free, but the different program and tour costs vary. For more information visit the festival website, here.
