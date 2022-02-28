The Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CAPTA) board and the Colorado State Patrol have complied a list of the most commonly stolen vehicles in the Denver-metro area, based on 2021 state data.
"If it feels like vehicle thefts have taken off recently (pun intended), recent data released by the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CATPA) suggests that feeling is accurate. Over this past year, more Coloradans than ever have experienced auto theft in one way, shape, or form personally," a press release from CSP said.
CAPTA found that the most stolen vehicle in Denver is the Chevrolet Silverado, with 1,501 total thefts reported according to a report from KDVR.
Find the full list below:
- Chevrolet Silverado
- Kia Optima
- Ford F-250
- Hyundai Sonata
- Honda Accord
- Honda Civic
- Kia Sportage
- Hyundai Tucson
- GMC Sierra
- Hyundai Elantra
"This is a multi-victim crime that aids other crimes. Everyone wants a safe place to live, commute, and play. Please do yourselves, your neighbors, co-workers, friends, and your other community members a favor. Take your keys and always lock your vehicle to bring these numbers down and make Colorado a safer place," the release said.
The Ford F-Series pickups are the most popular vehicle in Colorado, making it no surprise this truck is found on the list.
