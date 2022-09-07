As of September 2, 448 people had died on Colorado's roads. While 161 of those deaths were linked to accidents where impairment was a factor, other reasons like distracted driving, excessive speeding, and wildlife on roadways have resulted in fatalities, as well.
Here's a breakdown of the 10 Colorado counties where the most deaths have occurred through September 2 – though that doesn't necessarily mean they've got the highest traffic death rate (more on that below):
1. Adams County (home to Brighton) – 46 deaths
2 (tie). Denver County – 41 deaths
2 (tie). El Paso County (home to Colorado Springs) – 41 deaths
4. Weld County (home to Greeley) – 36 deaths
5. Arapahoe County (home to Aurora, Littleton) – 29 deaths
6. Jefferson County (home to Golden, Lakewood) – 28 deaths
7. Pueblo County – 27 deaths
8 (tie). Boulder County – 18 deaths
8 (tie). Mesa County (home to Grand Junction) – 18 deaths
10. Larimer County (home to Fort Collins) – 17 deaths
One big factor worth noting when it comes to traffic deaths is the difference between rural and urban roads. A 2022 report from the Governors Highway Safety Association that considered nationwide data found that while 19 percent of the US population lives in rural areas, nearly half of all fatal crashes occur on rural roads. For example, in 2020, the risk of dying in a crash on a rural road was 62 percent higher for the same length of trip compared to in an urban area.
According to Colorado Department of Transportation's David Swenka, "historically, rural fatal crash rates have been consistently higher than urban fatal crash rates in Colorado."
While roughly 56 percent of traffic deaths in Colorado took place in urban areas in 2021, in 2010, that number was just 45 percent, with most traffic deaths happening in rural areas.
It's important that Coloradans do their part to help make the state's roads safer.
Here are a few tips from CDOT on safe driving:
1. Expect the unexpected
2. Slow down
3. Don't tailgate
4. Be aware of construction crews
5. Heed signs
6. Obey flaggers
7. Stay alert and minimize distractions
8. Keep with the traffic flow
9. Plan your drive
10. Be patient and stay calm
